This week, AEW was hungover from the big event they had a few days ago. At the stellar event, we had The Inner Circle celebration. Vickie Guerrero introduced the five members, who surprisingly had something to celebrate, after his loss to The Elite.

Segment

As forerunners of wrestlers as an audience, they decided to start by giving away merchandise. To keep everyone happy, and to demonstrate that a defeat is not going to make them get off the top. Together they know that they are stronger. With someone like Jericho, they have a promising future.

People rejected his shirts, but that didn’t matter. Finally they started giving each other things to show their loyalty to each other. When Sammy asked Jericho what he wanted, he mentioned to Mike Tyson’s head, for what happened on a Raw show in 2010.

They were both partners in a match against DX Generation, but Jericho was betrayed, and received a fist from Tyson, he was still burned for it, and found the right moment to face it this time. Her call got a response. There he was presented with a promotional T-shirt of the company.

Careo Tyson-Jericho

Tyson’s five companions face to face with Jericho’s, had to explode at any moment. He apologized for what happened 10 years ago. And Tyson could only respond wildly. The so-called most dangerous and bad man on earth returned in a hostile way.

After breaking the shirt in half, He was looking to intimidate a Jericho who responded to his push immediately. Leaving the situation in total chaos. The partners of both began to push and hit each other, and the roster had to act immediately, trying to separate them.

The ones that stood out the most were Jericho and Tyson, that in this way debuts in the program, and opens a cold and personal war between the two. A fight between these two, yes it would give to speak around the world. It seems that Mike has chosen an opponent, and there is no one better than Chris, to face him hand to hand.