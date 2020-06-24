Mike Tyson is old, said a little over a week ago, Frank Warren, one of the promoters who carries the fights of one of the most relevant boxers today as Tyson Fury. The British veteran did not bite his tongue, an authoritative voice in the boxing world that did not hesitate to describe as « idiots » to those spectators who were willing to pay to see a combat in which old glories, already retired, were involved, such as Mike or Evander Holyfield.

As Tyson is already getting used to his own, and still unable to do it in the ring for lack of officializing some of the expected matches, the one from Brooklyn is keeping his mouth shut through social networks. This same week he posted on his official profiles several sequences of his last training sessions in which he shows what level the boxer is reaching. 53 years –In less than a week it will be 54–. TO Mike He is seen in an enviable state, fast and with the power with which he used to knock out his rivals on the ring (44 in the 50 fights he played throughout his career).

Covered in sweat and with sequences of four or five blows, Mike Tyson In the video he corners one of his physical trainers who encourages him to continue with his left, with which he usually ends, while the rest of the assistants enjoy the show. It stands out, beyond the forcefulness of its characteristic blows, the speed with which he dodges his sparring. The video is one more sample of the American’s physical condition almost two months after he announced his intention to return to the ring to celebrate several charity evenings.

Still without official rival

There have been many rumors and offers about the return of Mike Tyson to the ring. Among the most prominent, in addition to the aforementioned Tyson Fury It seems very unlikely, there are legends such as Evander Holyfield or Shanon Briggs, with whom the rumors have exploded so it would mean reliving fighting from another era. There are also men like Wanderlei Silva and Tito Ortiz, linked to the UFC. The date, time and place of the American return fight is closer than ever.