Mike Tyson: “I want Evander Holyfield and I want Lennox Lewis this year”

Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images

Former world heavyweight champion, “Iron” Mike Tyson, will do an exhibition match on May 29 against Evander Holyfield, the only boxer who was able to defeat him twice, carrying out the long-awaited trilogy by fans of the world. boxing.

But beyond that mega event that will probably take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, “Iron Mike” has already thought about adding another fight with another of the legends of the ring. The chosen one is Lennox Lewis, former British heavyweight world champion and one of only four boxers to win the title on three separate occasions.

“I want Holyfield and I want Lennox Lewis this year. I love them both and I think I can get them for this year »he expressed during his Hotboxing podcast.

Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson. Memphis, USA, June 8, 2002. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Reuters

Finally, the native of Brooklyn, New York, surprised everyone by saying that he also has the desire to be able to make an exhibition against Tyson Fury, although due to the English commitments, that can hardly happen in 2021

Tyson believes that with those three fights he could close his exhibition cycle, because there would be nothing better to offer. “If I can get those two guys and then do an exhibition with Tyson Fury I can go and live my life., Hill.