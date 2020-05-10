United States.- It is hard to say what is more impressive: See Mike Tyson smoking marijuana from a pipe or witness one of his practices in a gym, as if he was preparing to collide with Evander Holyfield again.

Videos of Tyson on those two activities are available online, perhaps because the former boxer is as good at promoting himself as he ever was at knocking out opponents.

But it will be desirable that the former monarch of the heavy ones is aware of a great difference between the acts he carried out in each of the videos.

Tyson is 53 years old today.

Maybe smoking marijuana doesn’t kill him. But going back to the ring at age 53 could do it.

Tyson has not announced any plans to fight again, although he did suggest on Instagram that it would be available for three or four round displays if they pay him fair enough. And some people in Australia are already talking about the possibility of offering him a million dollars to participate in an exhibition match against one or two rugby stars.

If the internet serves as a guide to something, it is clear that there is still interest in Tyson. The video showing him in the gym was not only seen nine million times in a few days, but has sparked a wave of comments about how much power the retired boxer may have left in his fists.

And let’s face it: Tyson looks good, he’s still explosive and powerful even at his age. In some people’s fantasies — perhaps his own — he looks good enough to accept another real fight in the heavyweight division if someone were willing to offer him millions of dollars.

“He had not fought with the gloves and the pads for almost 10 years, so I did not expect to see what I saw,” coach Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN, referring to the video. “I saw a boy with the same speed and power as 21 or 22 year olds.”

Tyson knows how to excel in this type of practice. Coach Cus D’Amato led Tyson in his teens, and devised a number system for each hit the fledgling fighter threw.

D’Amato recited them, while an assistant held the pads and Tyson threw left or right hands in response to what was asked of him.

I watched Tyson train for much of his biggest fights, and doing pad sessions with a coach was always part of his preparation. To be honest, it doesn’t look much different in the video he shot at 53 than during the fights when he was 23 and a world monarch.

The speed is still impressive. Power still seems authentic.

But that’s when no one responds to his blows.

Tyson posted the video with a tag claiming that he is “still the most wicked man on the planet.” Without delay, his fans responded with predictions that his idol will again be top-notch champion.

A nonsense

Of course, it’s nonsense. At his age, Tyson couldn’t beat an ordinary boxer from that division, let alone cream and cream from a category that had regained its luster when the pandemic paralyzed all fighting.

And while people continue to celebrate Tyson for the merciless knockouts he got at the peak of his career, it must be remembered that, in his latest lawsuit, he refused to continue fighting, sitting on the bench, a whopping 15 years ago.

But boxing will return. And Tyson remains intriguing, even to a new generation of fans who know him only thanks to the stories his parents tell or the videos showcasing his most powerful punches.

In the glory

I saw many of those moments up close. I was off to the side of the ring when Tyson became the youngest champion in heavyweight history, knocking out Trevor Berbick in 1986.

In 2005, I visited Washington and also saw how Tyson gave up against a rival on the heap who would not have survived a single round against the same opponent a few years earlier.

Between those two episodes, I covered the occasion when he threatened to eat the children of Lennox Lewis, the one when he bit Holyfield’s ear and the whole journey he took us around the world, as perhaps we will never see someone do it again. .

So I feel empowered to say that any fantasy Tyson may have of fighting again is just that.

Shake Expert

I guess Tyson is only stirring the flames of popularity with his latest video. The fact is, he has accomplished a remarkable job of finding a new path in life after boxing. He has made incidental movie appearances, put on one-man shows, led a podcast, and now grows cannabis on his Tyson Ranch.

All advertising is good when you are Mike Tyson. And he is getting a lot with a video released at a time when the world is hungry for any sport.

Another possibility is that he is smoking so much marijuana that he begins to believe he is the Tyson of old.

Or maybe he’s just been hungry.

And that, of course, would make it much more palatable than a third fight with Holyfield really is.

