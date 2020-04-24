Mike Tyson came for a quickie with his wife and found her with Brad Pitt | AP

Mike Tyson He has shared a funny and strange anecdote in his autobiographical book called “Undisputed Trueh”, in which he related how he met Brad Pitt, when he met him with his wife Robins Givens.

The world boxing champion also shared on The Real that the events occurred in 1989 when he was separating from Robins Givens; however, they still had intimate encounters.

Tyson said he decided that day to go through a “quickie” at Robins’ house; however, he was met with enormous surprise when he saw her come from the arm of nothing more and nothing less than Brad Pitt.

One day I had to go to my lawyer’s office, but I decided to stop by Robin’s house for a ‘quickie’. What can I say, I was young and I missed her, confessed the athlete.

He assured that he arrived at the home and knocked on the door, but no one answered; after that he saw his wife arrive with the handsome actor.

There I thought: ier wed … today I will not have any quickie, confessed Mike Tyson.

The athlete assured that the heartthrob panicked when he saw him and implored him not to hit him, assuring they were reviewing a script.

Despite the situation, Tyson says that Brad Pitt seems like a nice person.

I’m not mad at Brad, in any way. Clearly, I don’t hold a grudge against him because if he did, he would no longer be alive.

