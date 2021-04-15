Mike Tyson appears in a wrestling match, knocks out a wrestler and wreaks havoc

There where, Mike tyson is synonymous with spectacle, as it has been seen again in an evening of wrestling organized by All Elite Wrestling. In the third edition of the AEW Dynamite ‘Iron Mike’ participated in the match between Chris jericho Y Dax harwood, and had a stellar appearance.

In the images you can see how Tyson appears from a corner to give a tremendous right that leaves KO to Cash wheeler, who was preparing to go into the ring with a bat in hand. ‘Assured chaos’ wrote from the official accounts of the organizers of the evening.

Tyson stepped into the ring to announce that he will join ‘The Inner Circle’ –Of which the wrestlers are part Jericho, Ortiz & Santana, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara– as an honorary member. This was the legendary boxer’s third appearance on the AEW Dynamite.