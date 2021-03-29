Mike Tyson announces that there is a fight with Holyfield on May 29

If things do not go wrong, this time there will be a reunion in the ring between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. There were posters announcing that both boxing legends would return to the ring for a third duel, after the two stars in their best days.

Tyson, 54, returned to the ring taking on Roy Jones Jr in an unofficial fight without a winner. Now he will face his quintessential rival, Holyfiels, eager to dust off his gloves at 58 years old.

“I want the whole world to know that the fight has started between Holyfield and me,” Tyuson said in a IG Live Session with the Haute Living magazine that the TMZ portal has picked up.

“Holyfield is a humble man, I know and he is a man of God, but I am a man of God. Listen, I’m going to be successful on May 29, Tyson assured. “

A day before, the Holyfield team had assured that the negotiations had broken down because Tyson wanted another economic agreement despite having a guaranteed purse of 25 million dollars.

Now Tyson stresses that there is a fight next May 29 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Tyson and Holyfield haven’t fought since Mike bit off a piece of Evander’s ear.