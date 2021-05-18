Mike Trout to miss 6-8 weeks due to calf injury

Mike trout who is considered the best player today of the Big leagues will be out 6 to 8 weeks for injury.

The Anaheim Angels organization announced that Mike trout approximately that time of play will be lost due to a strain in the right calf that he suffered last Monday in the MLB.

Until now, Mike trout He was placed on the 10-day disabled list. However, the Los Angeles outfielder will be out of the field for more time due to the consequences of his injury.

In the current campaign of the Big leagues, the Angels patrolman has a .333 average, 18 RBIs and eight homers with his team in the MLB.

The low of Mike trout is sensible for the franchise of Angels, who left Albert Pujols a few days ago and now with the MVP’s injury could complicate his qualification to the Playoffs of the Big leagues.

Here is the report of your injury:

The #Angels say Mike Trout could be out 6-8 weeks with a calf strain. That’s obviously a massive hit, but here’s how massive. Angels with him: 34 games over .500 (661–627, .513). Without him: 25 games under (78–103, .431). H / t @EliasSports – Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) May 18, 2021

A strong blow for the Angels, who always have the joy of having Mike trout in terms of hits and decisive plays in each of the matches at the Big Show.