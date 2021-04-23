Mike Trout left the game after a ball to the elbow

The Anaheim Angels outfielder, Mike Trout, had to leave a game after receiving a ball hit in the left elbow in the middle of the game MLBIn the first game of the series between the Houston Astros and the Anaheim Angels, Mike Trout was hit by a pitch courtesy of Dominican pitcher Cristian Javier. Trout complained of the pain he was feeling and kept running the bases.

The start of the season that has had Mike trout is an MVP, hitting 393. with six homers and 17 RBIs, when his team is fighting for first place with the Oakalnd Athletes, who have won 11 consecutive games in full swing. MLB 2021.

However, after several minutes he was called off the game with a contusion to his left elbow. Here the report:

Hopefully it’s not something serious! 😪 The @Angels report that Mike Trout was diagnosed with a left elbow concussion after being hit by a fastball in the 4th inning. The outfielder will be reevaluated this Friday. # Team643 pic.twitter.com/He5ljHnscH – 6-4-3 (@ 643Network) April 23, 2021

The alarms go off 🚨 with the @Angels Mike Trout hit in the left elbow by a 93 MPH fastball pic.twitter.com/zOSa07lnw4 – 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓼 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@C_MoralesD) April 23, 2021