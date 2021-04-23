Mike Trout leaves game in serious pain after being drilled on elbow (Video)

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (Photo by Justin Edmonds / Getty Images)

The best player in baseball is human, proving once and for all Mike Trout isn’t a robot.

Trout entered Thursday night’s game against the Houston Astros setting another MVP pace, as he’s second in baseball in OPS on the young season. Yet, after getting drilled in the elbow early on in the contest, Trout may have suffered a slight injury setback, as he was removed from the game in the seventh inning.

Mike Trout was hit on the elbow (with the pad on) and it was LOUD. He looks like he’s in serious pain but is staying in the game for now. pic.twitter.com/vwqXC3hLsM – Brent Maguire (@ bmags94) April 23, 2021

Give Trout credit, you can’t question his toughness. He stayed in until the seventh inning, but was eventually removed with the Angels at significant disadvantage against the formerly-struggling Astros.

Can the Los Angeles Angels survive without Mike Trout?

No team would be as competitive without Trout on it, but the Angels should be able to tread water for a few days, assuming the 29-year-old isn’t out too long.

Trout was removed with a left elbow contusion, per Angels PR.

At 9-7, the Angels entered Thursday’s action 1.5 games behind the Mariners and Athletics for first place in the American League West. The A’s are red-hot, winners of 11 in a row, while the Mariners are among the biggest surprises in all of baseball.

We’ll have more information on Trout’s injury when it becomes available.