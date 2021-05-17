Mike Trout discussed Albert Pujols signing with the Dodgers

The gardener Mike trout He talked about his former partner’s signature Albert pujols, with the angels Dodgers.

After signing Albert pujols suddenly with Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that competes in the city with the Anaheim Angels, where they both played for 10 seasons, Trout didn’t take him by surprise and gave some nice words.

Here his words:

“I KNEW SOMEONE WAS GOING TO GIVE HIM THE OPPORTUNITY TO RETURN; HE IS ONE OF MY BEST FRIENDS AND I AM HAPPY FOR HIM “

Dodgers to sign Albert Pujols, but Corey Seager fractures hand in win over Marlins https://t.co/PrVOitK0ug That’s going to be his retirement home! #Dodgers – 〰️iL 🦂 (@FordhamBaldyBx) May 16, 2021

The year after Trout came to the MLB was the season where Albert pujols He decided to sign with that team, that is, they both came to this franchise together.

That is why Mike Trout could not keep the words about his feelings to see how one of his mentors left his side forever.

“I can’t thank him enough.” “I broke down a bit, just knowing that he’s been here the entire time I’ve been here and knowing that it can be done like this.”