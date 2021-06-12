Mike Tauchman steals Juan Soto’s homer like a Gold Glove

The outfielder for the San Francisco Giants, Mike tauchman, starred in the play of the day this Friday at the Big leagues (MLB), stealing a home run from nothing more and nothing less than the Dominican of the Washington Nationals, Juan Soto.

Through the game between Nationals and Giants, Juan Soto hit a hit that could easily have been his 9th homer of the 2021 season Big leagues, but to his bad luck the gardener Mike tauchman he excelled with a defensive play that ended a tremendous steal.

At the height of the seventh inning, Juan Soto fired a tremendous blow to the left field on the count of three and two, which seemed to be leaving the stadium, but the outfielder Tauchman starred in a tremendous robbery home run that may be among the best plays of the MLB 2021.

Here the video:

You’re not going to hit HR.

No sir! 😂 # VamosGigantes pic.twitter.com/PI8zRce517 – SF Gigantes (@SFGigantes) June 12, 2021

Soto Since he connected the ball, he imagined that he was going straight to the stands, but the Giants outfielder shows with this team what he could not with the Yankees and made a defensive game on this Friday of Big leagues.

Mike tauchman He left the Dominican Nationals without any option, who only had to regret and later smile with the outfielder who monopolized all the plays with that tremendous home run steal.