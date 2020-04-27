Mike Pompeo highlighted this Monday the conversation he had with Juan Guaidó “On the framework of democratic transition in Venezuela”. The US Secretary of State highlighted in his Twitter account the efforts of the interim government “to protect Venezuelans from COVID-19.”

He also commented that he reiterated “the support of the United States to the Assembly of Venezuela in the search of the Venezuelan people for a democratic and prosperous future.”

“Today I spoke with Secretary of State Pompeo. We have the support and sustained work with our allies to promote the help that our people need and the formation of the National Emergency Government for the salvation and reconstruction of Venezuela. ”Guaidó commented, also on Twitter.

Criminal Forum and relatives of the detainees themselves have denounced that Chavista authorities have taken advantage of the pandemic to increase persecution, repression, illegal transfers and psychological torture.

Furthermore, most of the detainees are in even more precarious conditions of confinement, crowded into cells of up to 2×2 meters, without access to drinking water, a balanced diet or medical attention.

The UN has identified prisoners as a vulnerable population in the face of the pandemic due to the precarious conditions of the prisons in terms of contagion prevention, and has therefore recommended alternative measures, such as house arrest, which have already been implemented in some countries.

Venezuela has registered this week numerous demonstrations as well as episodes of looted shops. These protests arise amid a state of alarm decreed by Maduro, which forces citizens to be confined to their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Protesters in at least five states in Venezuela have taken to the streets to denounce the lack of food, or the failures in the supply of electricity, drinking water, internet or gasoline.

Days ago, Pompeo maintained that Maduro “has caused a madness disaster” in Venezuela, now worsened by the coronavirus.

In recent weeks, the United States applied new pressure measures against the Chavista dictatorship. First, the Justice Department accused Maduro and the top of the drug trafficking regime, and offered millionaire rewards for information leading to his arrest.

Then Trump announced the largest U.S. drug deployment in the West. The mission has a greater naval and air force than the one previously stationed in the region, and aims to prevent dictatorial regimes from taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis. The United States Navy sent ships and planes near the coasts of Venezuela days after formally accusing the dictator Nicolás Maduro and 14 members of the Chavista leadership of “narcoterrorism”.

Days ago, Admiral Craig Faller, commander of the Southern Command of the United States Armed Forces, assured that Drug trafficking from Venezuela “has increased significantly in recent years” and that the Maduro regime has benefited from this illegal activity.

Despite this pressure on the dictatorship, The United States proposed a Democratic Transition Framework for Venezuela and he urged Maduro and Guaidó, recognized by Washington as interim president, to step aside to hold new elections.

As proposed by Washington, both parties should establish a transitional government headed by a State Council to organize the elections within 6 to 12 months. Pompeo said that if all the conditions of the program presented by the United States are met, all sanctions against the South American nation could be lifted, and recalled that the current sanctions do not prevent the sending of humanitarian aid, something especially urgent in the context of the coronavirus emergency. .

However, This possibility was rejected by Chavismo and accepted by Guaidó.