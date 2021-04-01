Mike Perry to bid farewell to welterweight in next UFC fight

Mike Perry | Image: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

Next April 10 Mike Perry (14–7) will face Daniel Rodríguez (13–2) in what will be his last fight at welterweight.. The always controversial fighter has recently said on Twitter that he cannot continue to live like this and that he will say goodbye to 170 pounds after his next fight, in which he will also seek to return to the path of victory.

Bro dieting and cutting weight is the worst. I can’t go on living like this. Middleweight has got to be in my future. – Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 31, 2021

Brother, dieting and cutting weight is the worst. I can’t go on living like this. In the future I have to think about middleweight«.

Mike Perry has dedicated his entire career to welterweight, occasionally competing as a lightweight and having a few fights at agreed weights. But he’s never really competed as a middleweight. It would be really interesting for him to move up to this division for his next fights in the Octagon. In fact, this change could help your career.

For now he has to think about his fight with Daniel Rodríguez, which will be the first in 2021 since he lost to Tim Means (31–12–1) in November 2020. Meanwhile, his opponent is also coming off a loss as he also lost in November to Nicolas Dalby (19–3–1) . Rodriguez has also always fought at 170 pounds.

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodríguez | Image: Overtime Heroics