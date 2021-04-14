Mike Perry says he lost his greatness and fears for his future in the UFC

Mike Perry has no answers after his clear loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23.

Perry’s record in the UFC is now a loser after being beaten from start to finish by Rodriguez. The fight, which was part of the UFC Vegas 23 main card, went to the judges’ scorecards and Mike failed to win a single round in the eyes of the judges.

The decision reflects what the fight was like. Daniel Rodriguez hit Perry at pleasure in the stand-up fight. The 1-2 entered countless times on Mike’s face. His face remained as a faithful testament to what happened. The ‘Platinum’ record within the UFC is now 7-8. Most alarmingly, Perry has only won one of his last five fights.

Mike’s future in the Octagon does not look very promising, because in addition to losses, his contract can also be a key factor. Perry expressed his concerns through his Instagram account.

“I used to be great. I do not know what happened. I have one fight left on my contract. I will train hard, I will give my all for my family. Whatever you have to do to give them a better life. I’ll bleed for them every day if I have to. “

Before the fight, Perry seemed to be in a good frame of mind. After his legal troubles from incidents related to anger management, Mike claims to be a different man now that he is a father. In addition to emotional stability, ‘Platinum’ had also found stability in his workouts, by joining the MMA Masters gym.

All that made him think that he would show his best version against Daniel Rodriguez. Unfortunately for his cause it was not like that and he ended up losing by decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26).