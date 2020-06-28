“Platinum” made headlines before his fight on the UFC on ESPN 12 card against Mickey Gall, as he had anticipated that would not have with him the equipment that fighters routinely use in their corner during the fight.

While many questioned the decision of Perry earned a win Saturday night at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, beating Gall in a fight that went to the cards and that the judges awarded him the victory by unanimous decision.

At the post-fight press conference, Perry agreed that he had silenced some of the critics with his performance.

“I feel amazing, I can’t lie. There were many haters who hated usThey hated her, and she is so innocent in all of this. Obviously, it’s because I say things, I speak, from one side of sports entertainment. And then when she started to understand it, she was really upset, but that motivated me tonight“

“I remember before leaving I thought about things that made me angry. Although when I came out, it was blank. That’s the way it should be. You react. Just go out and fight. The work is done, it’s time to go ”

Perry’s corner for this fight, his girlfriend Latory Gonzales, did not give him complicated technical advice and only offered Perry words of support, which Perry said was exactly what he needed to hear.

“She did a great job. She kept it very simple. She screamed a couple of things, I heard her during the fight and I remember saying to myself, ‘Okay.’ There you go. She is getting into it now. She was like, ‘Keep your hand up.’