The vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, is not scheduled to be quarantined despite the fact that his main press spokesman has tested positive for coronavirus, another spokesman for the vice presidential office announced this Sunday.

The aforementioned spokesman, Devin O’Malley, assured that Pence will return to work tomorrow Monday and thus denied an article by the Bloomberg agency, which, citing three officials familiar with the situation, assured that the vice president was isolated in his residence.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House medical unit and is not in quarantine. Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative (for coronavirus) every day and plans to be in the White House tomorrow,” said the aforementioned source.

According to another official, quoted by NBC and CNN, Pence has put “some distance” with other White House employees this weekend, but “there is no restriction” on any of his activities.

In recent days, Pence may have been in contact with her spokeswoman, Katie Miller, who tested positive Friday for the test the White House ordered to do daily on staff working in the West Wing.

The spokesperson often attends meetings of which the vice president is a part, which are the same as those chaired by Trump; while her husband, Stephen Miller, writes most of the president’s speeches and spends a lot of time with him, in addition to his daughter and adviser Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

In addition to the Pence spokeswoman, two other White House employees have tested positive for coronavirus: a personal assistant to Trump and an adviser to his daughter, Ivanka.

As a result of these infections, three key figures in the health response to the virus will have to take precautions for the next two weeks.

Specifically, two of them are in strict isolation: Robert Redfield, director of government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Stephen Hahn, who heads the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ).

Meanwhile, the main epidemiologist of the US Government, Dr. Anthony Fauci will keep a “partial” quarantine, in which he will work from home, but will attend some meetings protected with a mask, his spokesman told reporters.

The recent outbreaks have drawn even more scrutiny to White House security measures, which are paradoxically trying to convince Americans that it’s safe to return to work.

The United States remains the world’s largest focus in absolute terms with 1.3 million cases and at least 78,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University.