Spokeswoman for US Vice President Katie Miller tested positive for COVID-19, who is the wife of one of Trump’s most influential advisers

Katie Miller, the spokesman from the vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, gave positive this Friday to COVID-19, the day after it was learned that a personal assistant to President Donald Trump was also infected with coronavirus.

Shortly after the White House confirming that “a member of the vice president’s team” had tested positive for the disease, Trump revealed his identity.

“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie, the spokesperson … suddenly tested positive,” Trump said during a meeting with Republican congressmen at the White House.

In addition to being Pence’s spokesperson, Miller is the wife of one of Trump’s most influential advisers, Stephen Miller, known as the architect of the immigration policy of the White House, including several of its harshest measures against the undocumented population.

The spokeswoman “had possibly been in contact with six people who were scheduled to fly” this Friday along with Pence Des Moines (Iowa), but “were removed from the flight,” a senior official told reporters.

The departure of the plane from Pence He was delayed by nearly an hour from Andrews Air Force Base, and reporters on the flight said several members of the vice president’s team disembarked just before they took off.

The said official said that Trump He has not had “recently” contact with the Pence spokesperson, while the vice president had the test done this morning and was negative.

Miller is the second contributor to Pence who is infected with the disease, after last March 21 the vice president himself announced that a member of his team had tested positive for COVID-19 and confirmed that he and his wife, Karen, would undergo a test that was ultimately negative.

This Thursday, the White House reported that Trump returned negative in the coronavirus test after one of his personal assistants tested positive.

The US president announced after hearing the news that he had ordered that the examinations of the personnel who work in the West Wing of the White House be carried out daily, instead of weekly, as they had been doing until now.

The spokeswoman for the White HouseKayleigh McEnany said Friday at a press conference that every possible measure is being taken to protect Trump, and that he will be the one to make a decision on whether or not to wear a health mask in public.

Personal assistants, such as the one who tested positive on Thursday, are part of elite military units destined for the White HouseThey often work closely with both the President and the First Lady.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, United States It accumulates one million 268 thousand 520 positive cases and 76 thousand 101 deaths from the coronavirus, which makes it the country most affected by the pandemic.

With information from EFE