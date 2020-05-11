The vice president will continue to follow the advice of the White House medical unit and is not in quarantine, and has also tested positive for various tests.

UNITED STATES.- The vice president of United States, Mike Pence, is not planning to be quarantined even though its main spokesman of the press has tested positive in coronavirusAnother spokesperson for the vice presidential office announced this Sunday in a statement.

The cited spokesmanDevin O’Malley said that Pence will return to work Monday morning, thereby denying an article by the Bloomberg agency, which, citing three officials familiar with the situation, assured that the vice president was isolated in his residence.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House medical unit and is not in quarantine. Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative (for coronavirus) every day and plans to be in the White House tomorrow,” said the aforementioned source.



According to another official, quoted by NBC and CNN, Pence has put “some distance” with other employees of the White House this weekend, but “there is no restriction” on any of their activities.

In the past few days, Pence may have been in contact with her spokesmanKatie Miller, who tested positive on Friday that the White House ordered to make daily the staff working in the West Wing.

The spokesman He often attends meetings of which the Vice President is a member, which are the same as those chaired by Trump; while her husband, Stephen Miller, writes most of the president’s speeches and spends a lot of time with him, in addition to his daughter and adviser Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Besides the spokesman de Pence, two other employees of the White House have tested positive in coronavirus: Trump’s personal assistant and an adviser to his daughter, Ivanka.

As a result of these infections, three key figures in the health response to the virus will have to take precautions for the next two weeks.

Specifically, two of them are in strict isolation: Robert Redfield, director of government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Stephen Hahn, who heads the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ).

Meanwhile, the main epidemiologist of the US Government, Dr. Anthony Fauci will keep a “partial” quarantine, in which he will work from home, but will attend some meetings protected with a mask, his reporter told reporters. spokesman.