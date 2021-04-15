Mike Pence received a pacemaker for heart disease

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, who is believed to be considering running in the upcoming presidential election, underwent medical intervention to install a pacemaker, the Republican’s office reported Thursday.

“In the past two weeks, former Vice President Pence experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and, after consulting with his doctors, he underwent a procedure yesterday at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia, to implant a pacemaker.” the 61-year-old conservator’s office said in a statement.

“The routine surgery was a success, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to normal activity in the next few days,” he added.

In the same statement, Pence expressed his gratitude “for the professionalism and attention” he received from the doctors and other health personnel.

Pence had been diagnosed with an asymptomatic left bundle branch block, a problem that prevents the heart’s electrical wiring system from producing the normal signals that trigger a heartbeat.

Although he has remained out of the political spotlight since he and former President Donald Trump lost the November election, Pence reached an agreement earlier this month to write an autobiography to be published in 2023, the year before the next presidential elections.

Traditionally, American politicians who aspire to higher office tend to publish their autobiographies in a pre-election context.