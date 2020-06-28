Pence will, however, keep planned visits to those states, as well as Texas, to meet with the governors and medical teams in charge of the pandemic.

The American Vice President, Mike Pence, postponed your participation in political acts in the states of Arizona and Florida, where the cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in recent days, sources from the president’s election campaign revealed Donald Trump to local media.

A Trump campaign spokesman noted that Pence’s appearance in campaign activities in Arizona and Florida was canceled “as a precaution,” CNN and NBC News, as well as Axios, agreed.

“The vice president will still travel to Texas, Arizona and Florida this week,” a spokesman said in a statement quoted by CNN, who said that as the official anticipated, he will meet with governors and health care teams.

This Sunday, the second on board of the Trump administration is scheduled to travel to Texas to intervene, first, in a celebration organized at the first Baptist church in the city of Dallas and subsequently meet with the governor of that state, Greg Abbott.

That state had to order the closure of the bars and reduce the occupation of the restaurants to 50 percent of their capacity, after a flare-up of the cases, which raised more than 5,000 people hospitalized due to the virus this Friday.

Florida reported a record 9,585 new cases in one day this Saturday, which shot more than 38,000 new infections its statistics from the last week.

Reacting to the Trump campaign announcement, the Democratic Party in Florida said that Pence “cannot defend Donald Trump’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic” and invited to vote for the former vice president Joe Biden, the virtual candidate of that political force.

On June 12, Lenny Curry, mayor of the florida city of Jacksonville, where on August 27 the US President Donald Trump will accept the candidacy for the November elections, he assured that “he will put the safety of the people first” in reference to the risk of contagion of COVID-19.

Jacksonville is able to make the event “fluid and safe”, as demonstrated by the mayor, with the mixed martial arts tournaments held a few weeks ago with no public in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the same space with a capacity for 15 thousand spectators in which Trump will speak to his co-religionists.

This Saturday it was also known that Arizona exceeded 70 thousand positives by adding 3 thousand 591 new cases of coronavirus, when the country already exceeded 2.5 million infected with the disease.

