Mike Novogratz criticizes recent DOGE and XRP price spikes

Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Mike Novogratz recently commented on Dogecoin and XRP by stating that neither of them made sense regarding their respective price increases.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Mike Novogratz commented on the recent market cycle. Novogratz spoke about Bitcoin and Ethereum and the volatility they are experiencing. The CEO of Galaxy Investments stated that volatility will decrease over the years.

Novogratz also mentioned that people should consider volatility when investing in cryptocurrencies by saying “we expect volatility.”

Novogratz btc

The investment manager continued talking about altcoins. Bringing DOGE’s Recent Rise to a $ 50 Billion Market Cap influenced by billionaires Mark Cuban and Elon Musk, which Novogratz classified as “foam.”

The foam from altcoin gains is evident

Comparing DOGE to the recent increase in GameStop’s (GME) share price, Novogratz stated:

“It’s a meme coin […] it doesn’t really have a purpose. “

Dogecoin

Furthermore, Novogratz stated that

“He would be very concerned if one of his friends was investing in Dogecoin at these prices.”

Novogratz also commented on the recent price increase related to XRP, labeling the recent price hike from $ 0.40 to $ 1.60 in a month as a retail frenzy.

He said that “it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me”, when he described the sell-off of major cryptocurrencies like ETH and BTC to invest in these altcoins.

Novogratz defends his comments on XRP

Novogratz had to defend his comments related to the SEC’s investigation into Ripple Labs following the reaction from the Ripple community. The fund manager stated in a recent tweet:

“Guys. I am not the SEC. I did not file a lawsuit against Ripple. In fact, I am a large Ripple shareholder since day 1. The SEC has already said that ETH is not a security. I understand why ETH is on the move. I do not receive the increase in XRP. What is so difficult to understand?

Read more

Novogratz justice

The CEO of Galaxy Investments continued to back up his claims that Ethereum is not a security by telling his Twitter audience that:

See Gary Gensler’s lecture series at MIT. It is online. It is quite clear ”.

Gensler was recently announced as the new chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Gensler has been a huge supporter of cryptocurrencies. Offering lectures at MIT on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

The post Mike Novogratz criticizes the recent price increase of DOGE and XRP was first seen on BeInCrypto.