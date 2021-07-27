Mike Mitchell, actor in the films “Gladiator” and “Brave Heart”, found dead in Turkey

Scotsman Mike Mitchell, who appeared as an actor in the popular films ‘Gladiator’ (2000) and ‘Brave Heart’ (1995), was found dead last weekend in the tourist town of Fethiye, located in southwestern Turkey.

According to TMZ, Mitchell died this Friday, July 23, of a heart attack, at the age of 65.

According to other media, Mitchell’s body was found inside a cabin by the manager of a marina in the aforementioned Turkish town.

The actor – born in Aberdeen, Scotland (United Kingdom) – also participated in feature films such as “Operation Skyfall” (2012) and in the series “Revenge” (2011).

In parallel to his film career, Mitchell also devoted himself to bodybuilding, a practice in which he went on to win five world championships and two “Mr. Universe”. In 2006 he had suffered a first heart attack.