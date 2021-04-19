Mike James signs for Brooklyn Nets substitute for Kyrie Irving

There was little doubt that the short-term future of Mike james He was in the NBA after his separation from CSKA Moscow due to his bad relationship with the coach, Dimitrous Itoudis, but many did not imagine that he would have such an appetizing opportunity as is to contribute to the fight for the ring of Brooklyn nets. Despite the fact that many rumors placed him in the orbit of the Knicks, it has finally been the neighbors who have secured a piece that may be much more important than expected a priori. LaMarcus Aldridge’s dismissal for the remainder of the season opened a hole in the roster and Nets management has seen the signing of James as a great opportunity.

And it is that the good performance it is offering Blake griffin It makes Nash and company think that the inner game does not need to be further strengthened, being able to focus efforts on a very committed base position. The ongoing injuries to Kyrie irving makes it necessary to have a guaranteed player. Even if Chris chiozza is playing a dignified role and both Landry Shamet and Bruce Brown can act for minutes like this, giving Harden the handle of the team, facing the playoffs a greater depth of bench was necessary, as well as the ability to find people to score from the bench and play.

LAST MINUTE: Mike James will play until the end of the season for the #NBA Brooklyn Nets. Immediate incorporation. The interest of the CSKA player in the franchise was anticipated by @Eurohoopsnet. – Chema de Lucas (@chemadelucas) April 19, 2021

– Mike James played 36 NBA games between 2017 and 2018

Mike james knows the NBA well and left pleasant sensations in it during his passage in 2017 and 2018, when he played for New Orleans Pelicans Y Phoenix suns. Consummate star in Europe, he left the Arizona franchise for the Old Continent, but there was always the feeling that the good performance he had offered there would make him come back. He does it now with 30 years, in the prime of his professional career and wanting to redeem himself from the bad form that he may have acquired this season due to what happened with his club. A new reinforcement for some Brooklyn nets willing to do everything possible to get the ring, the only thing that would justify their large investment and the team of stars they have assembled.