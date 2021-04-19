Mike James finds accommodation: to fight the NBA with the Nets

Mike James has achieved his purpose. The Portland player went to the United States after being rejected in Europe and looking to return to the NBA, where he had already played with the Suns and Pelicans, and has won a contract. He had been in the country for a few weeks, waiting for a call that would satisfy his wishes, and he got it from the Brooklyn Nets.

Dionysis Aravantinos and Antonis Stroggylakis, from EuroHoops, advanced the interest of the Nets and Chema de Lucas, from Movistar +, confirms that he will play in Brooklyn.

He enters, therefore, in the fight for the title after the bitter experience lived at CSKA, where he was set aside for the decisive stretch of the season when he was being the best in the Euroleague.

The contract will run until the end of the season. The contract with the Nets, of course, because the one he keeps in Moscow and ends in 2023 remains to be seen how it is resolved. Andréi Vatutin, president of CSKA, has already warned that James’ search for an NBA job would have good implications for both parties because it would make a future termination easier if he found it, as it has ended up happening. The continuity of Dimitris Itoudis on the Russian bench is not at all clear and neither is the future of James, the player the coach expelled from the team dynamics despite being his best asset.