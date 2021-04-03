Mike Goldberg is no longer part of the Bellator commentary team

The cycle of Mike goldberg with Bellator has come to an end.

In the preview of Bellator 255, Scott coker, president of the promotion, confirmed that Goldberg, one of the most recognized voices in the history of MMA, will not be part of the transition from the company’s programming to Showtime.

“From now on Mike Goldberg is no longer going to be part of the team,” Coker said in an interview with The New York Post (via MMA Fighting). “We had a great relationship with Mike and the door is always going to be open.”

After commenting on fights for the UFC For twenty years, Goldberg signed with Bellator in 2017, beginning with the Bellator 180.