15 minutes. The member of the United States Republican Party (USA) and aerospace executive, Mike García, won the victory on Wednesday in the elections to occupy the seat left by the Democrat, Katie Hill, in the 25th District of the Congress of the state of California.

“It was a resounding victory and a strong message for the entire nation,” Garcia said in an interview on Wednesday.

The congressman-elect said he was proud to help California Republicans take a seat in the House of Representatives for Democrats. It is the first time in 22 years that the Republican Party has accomplished this feat.

State Congressional District 25 encompasses North Los Angeles and East Ventura counties.

“Someone who is a patriot running for the right reasons, frankly, is something we need more of in this beautiful country,” said Mike Garcia.

“I support this president, not because of blind loyalty, but because of the results,” said the congressman.

Her opponent, Democratic State Assemblywoman Christy Smith, acknowledged the race for the seat and released a statement, CBS Los Angeles reported.

“I want to express my deepest thanks to all of our supporters, from our brave firefighters, nurses, supermarket workers, truckers, and so many on the front lines, to our classroom teachers, grassroots activists, women, seniors, youth, and all those who They played an integral role in this effort. This campaign is about you and our community, “said Smith.

Reactions

On the same Wednesday, García used his account on the social network Twitter to declare that he was “ready to go to work”, focusing on the new and urgent needs of his voters in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

US President Donald Trump also said on Twitter that he was proud of Garcia for his electoral victory.

Smith and Garcia will meet again in the November general election. There, more people are expected to vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, in the Wisconsin Congressional special elections, also held last Tuesday, Republican Tom Tiffany won.

Tiffany will replace former reality TV star Sean Duffy, a Republican who retired in September. The district, which covers 26 counties, has been vacant since Duffy’s retirement.

Trump reacted to this triumph. “California and Wisconsin won big on Tuesday. Thanks to all those very bright voters. You will not be disappointed!” He said on Twitter.