Catcher Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said the franchise story is about to change after quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski arrived on the team.

Evans, who is one of the league’s stellar receivers, was eager to work with one of the best passers in NFL history, as he is a player capable of changing the direction of a team.

He also reported that the city is already preparing to host the six-time Super Bowl winner; once the sale of jerseys has skyrocketed, as well as the number of season tickets.

“Ticket sales are skyrocketing, as are primetime games. He understands the game better than anyone and it will be great to work alongside him. We have a team of young receivers and tight ends, with the arrival of ‘ Gronk ‘hope we have a great season, “Evans said.

For the 2020 NFL season, the Buccaneers will have six prime-time games, something that had never happened in franchise history, but that following the arrival of “TB12,” the league decided to schedule them that way and take advantage Brady’s “boom” at the National Conference.

Finally, Evans acknowledged that he was hurt by the departure of quarterback Jameis Winston, who signed with the New Orleans Saints, since he was one of his best friends on the team, but is now very excited to have Tom throwing passes to him.

“Jameis Winston is my brother and I will always wish him the best, he was always my quarterback in the NFL, so it is not easy to see him leave the team, but now we will have the best ever in Tom Brady and we are all focused doing a great job. Their presence will completely change the Buccaneers franchise, “he said.

According to the NFL schedule, Bruce Arians’ wards will start the season against the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees; in addition to facing the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chief champions.

