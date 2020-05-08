The NBA serious consideration has been given to preventing all coaches over the age of 60 from being present on the court in the event that the competition is resumed as it is a population at risk. The second oldest coach in the league does not seem willing to abide by this measure, Mike D´Antoni, who at 68 is only surpassed by Gregg Popovich, 71. Apparently, the director of orchestra of the James Harden team has expressed to the franchise and the league his intention to continue training since he believes that if he retakes the activity, will be done under sufficient sanitary security parameters, according to ESPN.

