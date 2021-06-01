Mike Conley sentences his exes

The rebellion of the Grizzlies was touched and sunk, as it was sung except for a miracle, in the second game of their series against the Jazz in Tennessee: 113-120 and 3-1 now for those of Quin Snyder, who are having to sweat against a rival who is pure positive energy but they have tamed a complicated situation after the 0-1 start. And they have done it in the Jazz style, with their unquestionable collective performance, the rhythm of attack that has given them the best balance in the entire NBA: 127 points on average in three consecutive victories, the last one almost final. Tomorrow they will be able to close the ticket for the second round (where they did not arrive last season) back in Salt Lake City. His rival again seems to be the Clippers. The two, Jazz and Clippers, have won both of their away games after seeing each other without a home court factor. Manageable (1-1) in the case of the former, terrifying (0-2) in that of Los Angeles. Favorites respond.

With enormous merit but fewer resources, the young Grizzlies have one foot already on a vacation to which they will go with a smile from ear to ear. They have shown that they are far ahead of schedule on their growth curve, that their rebuilding has been an enormous and express success and that they will be able to rest with their heads full of good omens. The Jazz are simply too much of a rival right now, and there is no more. The merit of Taylor Jenkins and her team is to always be there, take advantage of every crack, get extra lives out of your pocket. This time they rowed throughout the second half, made the rubber and had options until the last minutes. They ended precisely one of the most important players in the history of the franchise: Mike Conley, in his old home, scored two fundamental triples in the fourth quarter, in a stretch in which the grizzlie rebellion died, of 104- 106 at 5:30 from the end to 106-116, partial closed with a definitive triple by Bogdan Bogdanovic after an attack rebound (house specialty) by O’Neale.

The resistance of the locals heated up the game and the stands, angry with the referees and with some Jazz that are not dazzling in the tie but are doing the job, being better. Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points and 8 assists, Rudy Gobert with 17 and 8 rebounds and Jordan Clarkson added 24 points from the bench, 10 almost in a row at the end of the third quarter, where an important waterway was opened (87-100) in the impetus of the Grizzlies. Which, however, reacted again. It was De’Anthony Melton, a town hero who has gone downhill in the second half of the season, who shook things up where it seemed impossible minutes before, from 87-100 to 106-109 with 15 of 19 points from the Grizzlies joined by Melton. LThe claws annoyed but did not bring down the Jazz, who stuck their heads out thanks to that cold blood from Conley (53% in triples in the series) they know so well in Memphis. Ja Morant finished with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 12 assists and Brooks and Jackson Jr with 21 each. The Grizzlies aren’t that far behind the Jazz, but they’re far enough away. So are the playoffs.