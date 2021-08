As Adrian Wojnarowski has advanced on ESPN, Mike conley has renewed its contract with Utah Jazz three seasons in exchange for $ 72.5 million. With this move, those from Salt Lake City are committed to continuity after being the best team in the regular season.

