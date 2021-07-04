Mike Budenholzer on his Bucks: “I am really amazed at the character they have shown”

Three years and two months after taking the reins of the bench Milwaukee bucks, the ‘head coach’ Mike budenholzer has managed to put the Wisconsin franchise in the NBA Finals, something that this team has not achieved since 1974. The Milwaukee team has managed to overcome the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 by 4-2, and will fight for the ring against Phoenix Suns.

Indeed, Budenholzer himself has praised the performance that his team has offered throughout the series, especially after the setback of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury.

“The tie has been a real mountain of emotions,” said the Bucks’ head coach. “I am really surprised by the character that the whole squad has shown, especially in these Conference Finals. The resistance of all of them has been brilliant.”