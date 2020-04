2020 was the year of farewell to the Bryan brothers of professional tennis, after being at the foot of the canyon beyond 40, but in the case of Mike Bryan he will be remembered, above all other circumstances, for the birth of his first son. His wife Nadia, as both have announced, will be a mother in approximately three weeks. It will be a boy, his name will be Jake and it will be a great joy for the tennis player in this difficult year.

.