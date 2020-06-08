Mikaela Mayer, challenger to the lightweight junior title, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to fight on the first major boxing card in Las Vegas since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayer announced the positive test result on social media on Sunday, two days before the match against Helen Joseph on the Top Rank-sponsored card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday night.

Mayer (12-0, 5 knockouts) competed for the United States at the Olympics and is one of the rising figures in the 130-pound division. Mayer is asymptomatic, but tested positive for the virus on Saturday, she said.

“The rest of my team tested negative and everyone is in good health,” Mayer said. “I really wanted to fight for you again and I am disappointed in myself, my team, my fans and my opponent.”

Mayer was going to face Joseph in a 10 round bout as he endeavored to receive the opportunity to fight for the world title later in the year.

It is the second cancellation in three months for Mayer, who has not fought since October. And without being his fault. He was to be measured against Puerto Rican Melissa Hernández in New York as part of a billboard starring Michael Conlan in March until the pandemic forced its cancellation.

The Nevada Athletic Commission ordered a strict sanitary protocol by allowing the return of combat sports last month. The UFC met testing and other hygienic requirements during its two functions in the gym on its corporate campus. Top Rank has done the same for a couple of evenings next week.

Saturday’s undercard is the duel between Shakur Stevenson of the United States, undefeated WBO featherweight champion, and Puerto Rican Félix Caraballo.