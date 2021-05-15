Mikaela Mayer vs. Erica Farias & Adam López vs. Isaac Dogboe added to the Inoue vs. Dasmarinas at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (May 14, 2021) – Mikaela Mayer’s first world title defense will take place on a monster undercard. Mayer, the former US Olympian from Los Angeles, will play her WBO Women’s Junior Lightweight title against former two-division world champion Erica Farias on Saturday, June 19 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The Mayer vs. Farias will be the co-main feature of the show featuring WBA / IBF Bantamweight World Champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue against mandatory challenger Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas.

And, in a scheduled 10-round featherweight battle, Adam “BluNose” López will defend his NABF belt against former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe.

The Inoue-Dasmarinas and Mayer-Farias bouts will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN +) at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The Dogboe-Lopez fight will be among the preliminary bouts broadcast exclusively on ESPN + ahead of the world title doubleheader.

In a Top Rank promotion, tickets priced at $ 200, $ 100, $ 75, and $ 50 go on sale Wednesday, May 19 at 12 p.m. PT, and can be purchased by visiting Etix.com.

“Mikaela Mayer is the future of women’s boxing, and I have no doubt that she will shine in her first world title defense,” said legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. “He wants all the biggest names, but first he has to get past a tough former world champion in Erica Farias. López-Dogboe is a must-see action fight that will propel the winner to the title contest. “

Mayer (14-0, 5 KOs) won her world title last October on the Inoue-Jason Moloney undercard, dethroning champion Ewa Brodnicka with a nearly shutout unanimous decision win. Since turning pro, Mayer has lost just a couple of rounds and, last July, became the first female boxer to headline a Top Rank on ESPN card. Farias (26-4, 10 KOs) has held junior welterweight and lightweight titles and has won 14 world title fights. He recently lost a pair of junior welterweight titles to Jessica McCaskill, who proceeded to dethrone the great Cecilia Brækhus for the undisputed welterweight championship.

Mayer said: “I am excited for my first title defense as the WBO world champion. Although he had sought a unification fight, Farías is a worthy opponent that will be an entertaining and action-packed fight. She brings excellent credentials and has only lost to some of the best women in boxing today. I am ready and eager to pass another test and show the skills that will eventually make me an undisputed champion. “

Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs) won the WBO junior featherweight world title in April 2018 with a dramatic knockout over Jessie Magdaleno, but after a title defense, his momentum was curtailed with a pair of losses to Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete. He returned last July after a 26-month layoff and struck down Chris Avalos en route to an eighth-round knockout win. Lopez (15-2, 6 KOs), of Glendale, California, most recently defeated former world champion Jason Sánchez in 10 rounds, his second consecutive win since his valiant effort, a day early, against Oscar Valdez in November 2019. Lopez bounced back from the TKO loss to Valdez with a majority decision win last June over Louie Coria, which many boxing experts ranked among the best fights of the year.

Lopez said: “Dogboe is a former world champion who always comes to fight. But now I am a different fighter and I know what a victory would mean for my career. I’m coming to Las Vegas to steal the show. “