The American boxer Mikaela Mayer left the boxing card next Tuesday in Las Vegas because she tested positive for coronavirus.

The promotion of Bob Arum’s company, Top Rank, had contemplated Mayer, 29, for the boxing evening in a combat in which he would face the also American Helen Joseph.

But this Sunday Mayer announced on Instagram the positive result of his test for the coronavirus.

“It was a complete surprise. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantined in an off-site location, according to recommended guidelines,” she said.

“The rest of my team tested negative and everyone is in good health,” he added.

Mayer said she was looking forward “to bringing boxing back to all of you and I am disappointed in myself, my team, my supporters and my opponent, Helen Joseph, who worked so hard to be here this week and put on a show to all the world”.

He later said there was a possibility that the test result could be a false positive, but Top Rank’s protocols for Tuesday’s fight do not allow retesting.

If a positive test occurs at any point during the preflight process, the fighter is immediately removed from the card and quarantined outside of the MGM bubble.

Evan Korn, a Top Rank spokesman, said there have been no other positive tests for boxers or team members for the Tuesday card, led by Shakur Stevenson.

Undefeated Mayer (12-0) had spent most of the past two months in Washington, D.C. and Houston at boot camp after driving with her two dogs and her best friend, Ginny Fuchs, from her Colorado home.

While in Houston, the gym where Mayer was training, Main Street Boxing, had reopened to the public.

Before knowing the test results, Mayer had said she was concerned once the gym opened, not necessarily for her but for her trainers, Kay Koroma and Al Mitchell.

“Very weird and a little stressful because suddenly the gym is full of people, and I say, ‘How safe are these young people before they enter this gym?'” Mayer said last month.

“Although I was not quarantined at home like many people, locked in their house, I was on the road doing things, I was very cautious,” she said.

