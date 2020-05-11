In pure, distilled joy, the child reappears. Like in that crazy race of Pedja Mijatovic one night in May 1998 in Amsterdam, after scoring for Juve in the final of what was Real Madrid’s seventh European Cup, the first after 32 years of almost existential vacuum. Mijatovic runs and in his stampede shows another, that of Mario Kempes in the Monumental after scoring in the extension of the final of the World Cup in Argentina in 1978. And under that, the boy who was Mijatovic: “You can remember the celebration, with your hands open, that image. I don’t want to say that when I scored the seventh goal I thought of Mario Kempes at the time, of running and opening my arms, but I suppose that was unconscious since I was little. As a child, whenever you score a goal among friends, you always name a player. You become an announcer, let’s say. When I scored I ran and shouted: ‘Mario Kempes, Mario Kempes’. And it was an incredible thing ”, remembers the Montenegrin born in old Titograd, today Podgorica, in 1969.

There is some more coincidence between those two moments of joy. The disorientation at the summit. “I didn’t know where to go. I wanted to go there first to celebrate with Roberto Carlos [su tiro provoca el rebote que le cae a Mijatovic dentro del área]… But I remember that I had promised it to Fernando Sanz, ”the former Madrid striker once told.

Kempes (Argentina; 1954), in an interview in EL PAÍS, also remembered himself out of place after scoring in the World Cup final of ’78: “There was nobody to celebrate it with. We did not know what to do. The emotion was so great that we celebrated it separately! ” The goal came after an agonizing suspense, as he recounted in his autobiography: “I shot when Jongbloed had already thrown himself at me: the ball bounced off his foot, then on my right knee, on his hip, his shoulder and, after the unusual carom. , rose and floated above the small area. It seemed like an eternity to me, it didn’t go down anymore! Two Dutchmen, Poortvliet and Suurbier, and I launched ourselves with the iron, to the handsome. Luckily, I arrived first for a thousandth of a second and, with a punch, I scored two to one (…). It was not the most beautiful of the goals he has scored, but it was the most exciting. I think even people blew to help get the ball in … and in. ” There is even a photograph, taken from the top of a rostrum, showing Luque, Bertoni and Houseman stretching one leg, each from a place in the area, the reflex act of kicking the ball.

All this he saw with fascination from Tripoli, where it was already the middle of the night, the boy Mijatovic, who had previously succumbed to the spell of Kempes through the few loose images he had seen in Titograd: “I was 9 years old. The World Cup catches me in Libya, because my father had gone to work there as a doctor for three years, and that summer we went to visit him. And there I fell in love with Kempes, because he had long hair and was a guy who played very well. I also had long hair; not as much as him, but curly. And in that World Cup he becomes top scorer, best player, practically leading Argentina to win … Imagine how happy I was. There I totally hooked on football with the idea of ​​becoming a player similar to Mario Kempes. It was my idol, ”he recalls.

Color explosion

It was the first Mijatovic-conscious World Cup, fascinated by the colorful contrast of a Libya where, as he recalls, “you could buy everything”, compared to the narrowness of the former socialist Yugoslavia, far from the Soviet sphere: “When I returned to Montenegro , I came back with a lot of World Cup jerseys. In color, that was impossible to see in my country. For example, a short-sleeved one with the heads of several players, or with the flags of each country. That was a tremendous novelty. It seemed I from another planet. And the balls: my father bought me many different colors. Crazy. And Adidas sneakers and tracksuits, which was something you could practically not buy in my country. I felt important there with my friends when I returned from Libya. ” All that, and a coveted Argentina shirt without number that he wore in street games.

Thus began to pursue the Kempes style. “I loved his ease of getting out of adversaries without getting too involved, like taking advantage of a bit of speed and elegance. That’s what impacted me on him: I waited for his chance. It had tremendous quality, and a lot of intelligence. It seemed easy, but it really wasn’t. Very elegant, very specific, “says Mijatovic, who in the 94/95 season was under his command at Valencia, where Pasieguito also took him, like the Argentine.

Although their relationship started with a big misunderstanding. “He was Héctor Núñez’s second in Valencia and I already had my importance in the team. But when you see your idol, well you’re a little lost. They introduce us, and I was very cut. I think the first days he thought that I had something against him, because he was greeting me, and I was greeting him and he was passing. Until one day I said to him: ‘Don’t have the feeling that I have something against you, far from it, but since you have been my idol, well, I’m kind of freaking out.’ And since then, we chatted a lot. ”

Between the talks, that final of ’78. Imagine winning the World Cup and being the best player and the top scorer. It is the most that can happen to you as a footballer. I always envied him for this. But on the other hand he is so affectionate and such a good person that in the end he beats you. And besides, you fall in love with him ”, Mijatovic surrenders.

