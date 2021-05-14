Mijares wanted a big family with Lucero

Lucero little by little opens the door to his fans of the most exciting moments of his past. This time nostalgia knocked on the door on the eve of Mother’s Day, when the singer recalled those days when she was just married to Manuel Mijares. The couple got married in the 90s, and like many lovers, they were filled with hope when they thought of a future together and surrounded by children.

The actress also revealed that her ex-husband wanted more children in addition to Jose Manuel Y bright Star, with whom they created a beautiful family. Although their plans did not come true and they divorced in 2011, they still maintain a great friendship and their relationship is most cordial not only for the love they have, but for the good of their children.