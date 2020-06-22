Today was the presentation of the next fighter from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in which an ARMS character would be included in the famous fighting game roster. On this occasion, the lucky one has been the ramen lover, Min Min, who with her extendable arms and different fists, will put in check any adversary who stands before her. As usual, it has been Sakurai himself who has presented the inclusion of Min Min to the fighting game, showing all his movements as well as songs and scenery that the first DLC of the second Fighter Pass will bring. On this occasion, due to the coronavirus, Sakurai has had to make the presentation from the living room of his own house, due to the confinement, where we have been able to see the number of consoles (not just Nintendo) that he owns.

New costumes for Mii fighters

As usual, when a new fighter joins in, so do new costumes for Mii fighters. On this occasion, the lucky ones are:

Ninjara (ARMS): KaratekaHeihachi (Tekken): KaratekaMar (Splatoon): KaratekaTina (Splatoon): ShooterVault Boy (Fallout): Shooter

This pack of Mii wrestler costumes # 6 will go on sale the same day as Min Min, the day June 30th and it will cost € 0.80 each costume. You have to remember that the costumes of the Mii fighters, are not included in the Fighter Pass. And you, will you get any of them?

Source

See also

Related