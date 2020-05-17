“He called me a few days ago, we’ll see what he decides in the summer.” Sinisa Mihajlovic ignites hope in the thoughts of the Bologna fans and casts shadows on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future Milan player. In January the Swede chose the club “rossonero” but in the summer he could play for Bologna for a season: “Certainly – the Serbian coach said on the program” Vece Sa Ivanom Ivanovicem “on his country’s television – he will not continue at Milan, but the question is whether he will come with us or if he will return to Sweden. “