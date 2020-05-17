The options that Zlatan Ibrahimovic continue to defend the Milan shirt from June 30 are almost non-existent. The Bologna coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, added fuel to the fire of the Swedish goodbye by ensuring that this would not continue in the Milan entity, although without making clear where his career would continue, since he has no intention of hanging up his boots, despite his 38 years of age.

05/17/2020 at 14:05

CEST

SPORT.es

“Certainly (Ibrahimovic) will not continue at Milan, but the unknown is whether he will come with us or return to Sweden“Mihajlovic told the Serbian television program ‘Vece Sa Ivanom Ivanovicem’.

Bolonia is one of the clubs interested in taking over Ibra’s services and his coach yearns for it, but everything happens because the striker does not execute the clause of his contract with Milan that would allow him to continue one more campaign in the Lombard entity, after his return last January.

good friends

Mihajlovic and Ibrahimovic have had a friendly relationship for years, accentuated even after the first announced that he had leukemia. “He called me a few days ago and we will see what he decides in the summer,” confessed Sinisa himself, who dreams of having his friend at his command in Bologna and, in fact, already tried to convince him a few months ago, when the Swede was freed from your commitment to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Finally, Ibra decided to join the discipline of a Milan with whom she committed at least until the end of this season. Mihajlovic’s words to Serbian television make it clear that the Swede has little time to dress as a ‘rossonero’, with the question of whether his football future will continue in Serie A after a long career -including his time at Guardiola’s Barça la temporda 2009-2010- or it will end in his native country.

.