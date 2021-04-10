Míguez and Juanfe shine in Cullera to be crowned

Spanish boxing began a new stage in Cullera. The OTT ‘Proximia Boxeo Español’ was released, which seeks to give continuity to national boxing. The debut could not have a better climax. Jon Míguez and Ricardo Roser they promised a good war and did not fail. Brutal exchange of blows for eight rounds. The victory went to Míguez by KO in the eighth round.

The two arrived undefeated, with opposing styles and after a very even initial assault both took their role. Míguez has a march and does not lower it. He took the center of the ring, changed guard and was getting a lot of work. It was very accurate, and that Roser made him fail especially at the beginning. For his part, Roser was more visual and managed to counteract with great judgment. Two ways of boxing that couldn’t be more evenly matched. After four rounds, Míguez won on one card, Roser on another and the third was a tie. Little more to add. The work of the Basque (resident in Castrourdiales) was constant and was taking its toll. The Valencian was better when he played and left, but when he stayed he suffered.

Several were the times that it was felt and from the sixth round in his corner they asked him to go with everything. He did it and what a fight we saw. Two rounds of hitting per constant hit. The risk was high, but Roser had to do it. After eight rounds he was losing by one point on all three cards. At that crossing, Míguez went to more. The Valencian noticed it and in the eighth round, after four consecutive blows from the Basque, Roser put his knee to the ground and did not get up.. He had a great inflammation in his left eye and the pain did not allow him to continue. “I did not see well. He has machine-gunned me with the jab. I did not see anything and the first thing is health. Boxing is just a sport, nothing more, “said the Valencian at the end. He is 21 years old, quality and head. Their time will come. For its part, Míguez gave an exhibition and looks very high. He continues to fulfill all the hopes that are placed on him.

Juanfe Gómez took out the magic to be champion

Juanfe ‘el Mago’ Gómez was proclaimed the new super featherweight champion of Spain after Diego Valtierra’s corner stopped the fight after the seventh round. The superiority of the promise of KO Boxing, 24, was clear and the Basque coach, Txutxi del Valle, prioritized the health of his pupil. The ‘Magician’ endorsed the reason for his nickname with an exhibition that makes him dream of greater steps. “It was very frustrating, I was constantly catching flies. Has completely annulled me“Valtierra acknowledged. Humility and courage. The applause is also for the Basque.

“When the time comes I will bring out all my magic,” Juanfe warned in the previous one. The promise came out very quiet. He took the center of the ring and took advantage of its size. He hit from far away and with a slight crossbow he took off what came. In addition, he got a lot of rhythm, which prevented the Basque from putting in work. When Valtierra tried to change the dynamics and enter, Juanfe countered him very hard. It was inferior and the punishment was mounting. In the sixth round, the Basque hit the ground twice. In addition, he suffered a nasty cut to his left eye. The doctor and the referee did not stop the fight, Valtierra’s corner gave one more round and as the dynamics did not change, he ended the fight.