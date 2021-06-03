Miguelón, Dimata and Vadillo, three profitable ‘signings’?

06/03/2021 at 7:36 PM CEST

Espanyol 2021-2022 is already underway. After the long-awaited return to the First Division, the blue and white team has already set to work to plan the next season, which seems most exciting. And it is that on Monday night what was an open secret became official: the execution of the purchase options by Miguelón Llambrich, Álvaro Vadillo and Nany Dimata, paying a total of 4 million euros to be Espanyol players to all effectors as of July 1.

Miguelón and Dimata like

But the truth is that the future of the three players is not yet known, nor if they will accompany the Blue and White team in this new career in the First Division. And it is that the situation of the three is different. As for Miguelón, he has not been able to close the course as he would have liked. In the game that was played in the field of Mallorca, last February, he suffered a serious injury to the anterior rectus of the left leg that forced him to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the course. The former Villarreal player was having a great season as a blue and white, being a fixture in Vicente Moreno’s onces. If there is no surprise, the one from Benidorm will ride on the right wing of the RCDEStadium, and even Espanyol will look for another reinforcement in its demarcation.

Similar case to Dimata. The Belgian player has been a luxury reinforcement for the team in the winter market, where he arrived on loan from Anderlecht. And the truth is that the forward made a very good impression on the Masanasa coach, because with the exception of the penultimate day (where promotion had already been achieved) has had minutes in absolutely every game, 13 of them as a starter, scoring five goals and one assist. Throughout this second round, the striker has already been saying that he feels very comfortable at the club and that he wants to make history, beyond having scored the 4,000 goal in professional football. Siren calls from other teams are likely to arrive, but Espanyol is confident that the Belgian can accompany RDTen as the attacking point through the First Division pitches.

Vadillo is the unknown

However, Álvaro Vadillo’s situation is very different. The man from Cádiz arrived on the last day of the market from Betis to prop up the extremes, but he has not finished fitting into the schemes of the Espanyolista coach. Either because of the scheme or because of the performance, Moreno has not trusted him throughout the course and has only played 234 minutes, adding the league and the Cup. However, he is comfortable at Espanyol and would not be disappointed to continue linked to the Blue and White club. Many questions and few answers, but this is only just beginning. This is only the first chapter.