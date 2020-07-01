The Instagram of Paula Echevarría It is always full of glamor: hangouts with your friends, photos of your outfits and the occasional advertising promotion. However, the actress has been more natural than ever for her fans. He is spending a few days in Asturias and the north air is doing him very well and he has recognized that he already needed the Asturian climate and, of course, the warmth of his own. It is the first time that he comes to the region after confinement and is enjoying every moment.

During one of the pool afternoons at his home in Candás Echevarría He encouraged himself to share his face without makeup and looking relaxed. The image unleashed a wave of positive comments pondering how good it looked natural. Among so many « beautiful » one stands out: that of her boy. Football player Miguel Torres He did not hesitate to comment publicly on the photo. « The most beautiful in the world », he commented next to a heart smiley.

Other familiar faces have also wanted to let Paula know that she doesn’t need makeup to look good. Cristina Pedroche he commented with several hearts and the model Eva Gonzalez put a « Prettier if possible ».

In addition to the compliments, the photo also produced similarities. Several people pointed to Paula’s resemblance to her daughter Daniela. Definitely, the north is doing him very well, although he already has less left to return to the capital.