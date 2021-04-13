Miguel “Títere” Vázquez heads the bill for Miura Boxing and MTK Global, this Friday in Monterrey

Miura Boxing Promotions Press

In search of a world title opportunity, Miguel ‘Titere’ Vázquez is preparing to return to the strings, this Friday in Monterrey, Nuevo León, in what will be the stellar contest of the evening offered by the promoters Miura Boxing and MTK Global .

The former lightweight world champion who endorses the International Boxing Federation (IBF, for its acronym in English), has everything prepared and in order for what will be his first appearance this year, and what better way to do it headlining the card which will be broadcast on ESPN + in the United States and Canada in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV, where they will be able to see the best stars of Mexican and international boxing.

Vázquez (42-10-0, 16 KO’s) will face Isaí “Gaga” Hernández (10-1-1, 7 KO’s), in a duel agreed to ten episodes in weight in the super lightweight division, in a fight that is very good exposure for the tapatío who seeks to get a new world championship opportunity.

In the semi-star duel, Cuban Ariel “Machine” Pérez will play the International Youth Championship of the World Boxing Council (WBC), super bantamweight, against Brandon “Cristalino” Romero from Monterrey.

In an international duel, the talented and spectacular Argentine fighter Ronan Nahuel Sánchez will face Jonathan “Perita” Escobedo from Jalisco, eight rounds at lightweight.

The American Jonathan “Geo Don” López will jump with the firm conviction of winning a resounding victory over the local Omar Santillan, six episodes in featherweight.

The one who will seek to continue making magic in the strings, is the boxer from the capital Ricardo “Mágico” Salas, when he faces Sergio “Gladiator” De León (Monterrey), six rounds at welterweight.

The explosive boxer from Chiapas Jimerr “Mortero” Espinosa will fight six rounds in super lightweight, against the Baja California Ricardo “Canguro” Díaz.

Cristopher “Gallo” Flores from Sonora will face Luis “Iron Boy” Alvarado from the capital, six rounds at super bantamweight.

In an attractive fight, Roberto “Llantero” Acosta from Sinaloa will face Saúl “Fantasma” Gutiérrez from Saltillo, eight in super featherweight.

Also from Sinaloa Rafael “Peque” Armenta will fight the capital’s Ariel “Chino” González, six turns in super featherweight.

Other combinations

In a ten-round duel, Argentine fighter Germán “Lobo” Rafael will seek to win the Fecarbox WBC super middleweight crown by facing Venezuelan Alfonso “Russo” Flores.

The American Will “III” Madera will face the Tamaulipas Iram “Chicano” Rodríguez, six episodes in lightweight.

Lakeland, Florida native Brandon Moore will fight six rounds at heavyweight with Christian “Terry” Larronda from the capital.

