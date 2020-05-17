© elEconomista.es

The former Minister of Industry with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Professor of Economics at the Complutense University of Madrid, Miguel Sebastián, assured in La Sexta Noche that “it is convenient to tell the population that this is not over” and that it seems that “there is a competition to see who runs before, who reaches the next stage before, it is almost who ascends to the first division and it is not that, “said the economist Sebastián.

The economist was concerned during his interview, since “the messages are very much in favor of de-escalation.”

“This Saturday, for example, we have celebrated, in quotation marks, the data of 102 deaths because it has been a very low figure. But it is outrageous. 102 deaths is more than all the deaths that have occurred throughout Australia in the entire epidemic. It is that Croatia, our tourist competitor, has not had 100 deaths in the entire pandemic and we celebrate 100 deaths in a day like this is already over and we are going to party, “criticized the economist.

“It is not a competition to pass the phase”

“There is a competition to see who runs before, who reaches the next phase before; it is almost like a football competition with who rises to the first division and it is not that,” said the university professor on the rush to move from the phase of some autonomous communities.

“This is not over”

For this reason, the former Minister of Industry has said that he believes it is “convenient to tell the population that this, unfortunately, is not over, and the transition from phase 0 to phase 1 is too abrupt a step.”

“That is why, in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​I think they have done well to take it easier, because it is true that there is anxiety about opening the economy, but we must do it with care because the worst thing that can happen to us is that we relapse “the expolitical has warned.