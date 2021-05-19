Miguel Sanó hit three home runs against the White Sox

The dominican Miguel Sanó connected three home runs against the Chicago White Sox in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Miguel Sanó who had not felt with his offensive in this season of the MLB, has been on fire in the last few games and three home runs went on to a total of six home runs.

Sanó hit 4-for-3 with three home runs and four RBIs, hanging with his team’s offense on his shoulders. Now the Dominican is hitting 171. with 12 RBIs.

Miguel Sanó is the fourth player of the season to hit three home runs in one game. He joins Ryan McMahon, JD Martínez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

By having this match of this magnitude, Miguel Sanó He sent a message to his family: “I dedicate it to my family.” – Miguel Sanó on his 3-homer night!

Here the videos:

#MLBenSala Why 2 if I can 3? Jonronazo for the third time in the game. Miguel Sanó 🇩🇴 is on 🔥 and there are already 6 his rockets. pic.twitter.com/vTGh1KQ30w – LA SALA DEPORTIVA (@LaSalaDeportiva) May 19, 2021

It is not a repetition, it is the second of the night of Miguel Sanó! 🔥🇩🇴 # TiempoExtraRD # MLBDominicana #DominicanosEnMLB #DominicanosEnGrandesLigas #MiguelSano #Twins #MellizosdeMinnesota #MinnesotaTwins pic.twitter.com/xLbBQqn59Y – Extra Time (@EsTiempoExtra) May 19, 2021