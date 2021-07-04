Miguel Rojas showed off with a play worthy of a Gold Glove with Marlins

The Venezuelan Miguel Rojas of the Marlins from Miami, he showed off at shortstop with a move worthy of a Glove from Gold in the Big leagues.

Red, who has been a fundamental piece of the Marlins in the last two campaigns of the MLBHe has brought out the breed and is showing that he is one of the best in his position.

Miguel Rojas he hit a rolling that seemed to continue unstoppable to left field in the Major Leagues. However, the Creole came to him in great shape and later turned around to complete the out to the Atlanta Braves batter.

Here the move:

The best shortstop are from Venezuela… Miguel Rojas, helped by Jesús Aguilar at 1st base !!!! pic.twitter.com/3r5R02uUPx – Ivan Arteaga (@ivanarteaga) July 3, 2021

Venezuela is a killer to create shortstop, it has been demonstrated with Omar Vizquel, Elvis Andrus, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Miguel Rojas among others.

The latter, only adds two errors in the current season of the Big leagues and could be one of the candidates to win the Glove from Gold of this season in the MLB.

In addition, with the wood he registers an average of .251, 22 RBIs and four homers with the uniform of the Marlins from Miami in the big top.