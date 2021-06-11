Miguel Rojas reveals when he could be back with the Miami Marlins

The Venezuelan of the Marlins of Miami, Miguel Rojas, announced when he could be back with his organization in the current 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

Through a report from MLB.com, Miguel Rojas, who suffered an injury on May 27 with the Marlins, assured that he is feeling a little better from his discomfort and could soon be back in action in the 2021 season of Big leagues.

Red is on the injured list of the Marlins for one a small fracture in one of his fingers, but the Venezuelan shortstop has already taken batting practice on the field for the first time since he resumed activities and his return to the field. MLB approximates.

“I am moving well and I feel like I can tolerate the pain. I will be able to play here at any time, maybe next week, “he said. Miguel Rojas.

The Marlins You should smile to see these words from your shortstop and captain, considering that he was doing quite well before his injury with this organization that seeks the Playoffs in the MLB 2021.

Miguel Rojas this 2021 has a total of 47 hits, three homers, 16 RBIs and an average of .275 in 47 games with the Marlins on Big leagues.

With information from MLB.com