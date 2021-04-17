Miguel Rojas performed a double play in the style of Omar Vizquel in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan Miguel Rojas performed Double Play in the best style of a certain “Manos de Seda”, yes, the same one who wears and wears, Omar vizquel, much remembered in the MLB.

Combined with second baseman Jazz Chisholm, Red He showed off in the infielder of the Marlins tonight at Big leagues.

Miguel Rojas has had good plays on the defensive, not only this Double Play that confirms the good moment that he is going through in his career, but that every day he shows his talent in the MLB.

To perform the Double Play, Miguel Rojas he had to jump and throw the ball to first base in the best style of who is surely his idol, Omar vizquel.

Here is the play:

What do you think of this defensive dance between @ j_chisholm3 and @MRojasOfficial? 😳⚾️🕺 pic.twitter.com/QV9aMLqZ7T – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 16, 2021

No doubt this double play break the paradigms and nothing better to do it Miguel Rojas, who surely had to see many times Omar vizquel to make these types of plays.

Tonight I could call him and tell him that it was LUXURY in the Big leagues.